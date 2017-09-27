1300 Herbalife Nutrition members meet for Brisbane retreat

Brisbane has welcomed 1300 Herbalife Nutrition members as the premier global MLM company celebrated its Asia-Pacific Future President’s Team Retreat in Queensland for the first time.

Herbalife Nutrition’s high-performing members attended the retreat from 16-20 September, taking part in leadership training at the world-leading Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC).

The Brisbane Convention Bureau worked closely with BCEC and Tourism and Events Queensland (TEQ) to secure the event.

Acting Brisbane Convention Bureau General Manager Juliet Alabaster said the retreat represented over $3 million in economic impact for Brisbane and furthered the city’s reputation as a destination of choice for business and incentive events.

“Hosting this Herbalife Nutrition retreat for the first time was an opportunity to showcase our welcoming new world city with its first-rate facilities and great quality of life,” Ms Alabaster said.

“The event took place as we continue to position Brisbane as a top incentive destination and gear up to host Tourism Australia’s global incentive event ‘Dreamtime’ in December.”

As a drawcard for Herbalife Nutrition’s top members from across the Asia-Pacific, the company’s renowned Executive Chairman Michael O Johnson came to Brisbane to deliver a keynote address.

Mr Johnson also led a group of Herbalife Nutrition members on a morning bike ride around Brisbane to raise funds for the Herbalife Family Foundation.

TEQ Chief Executive Officer Leanne Coddington said Brisbane was an ideal location to host the event.

“Brisbane is a lifestyle city with a great climate and it was wonderful to welcome these international delegates here for their team retreat,” Ms Coddington said.

“Throughout the conference schedule, delegates could explore what Brisbane has to offer – from the culinary delights of Brisbane’s flourishing dining scene to a stroll through South Bank’s parklands – giving them just a taste of the lifestyle Brisbane has to offer.”

