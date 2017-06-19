$176M expansion and upgrade for Cairns Convention Centre

The Cairns Convention Centre welcomes Queensland Treasurer, Curtis Pitt’s announcement made in the recent state budget, of funding for planning to commence on the upgrade and expansion of the Convention Centre.

The $176 million expansion includes refurbishment of the existing centre plus the addition of new exhibition space and meeting rooms. The government predicts the expansion and upgrade will have major economic benefits for Cairns, including an additional $30 million of economic benefit for the regional economy each year, greater investment in Tropical North Queensland, 20,000 extra visitors annually and job creation.

Ross Steele, General Manager, Cairns Convention Centre, said, “We welcome the announcement made in the recent budget. The continued commitment by the State Government will allow the Cairns Convention Centre to grow in line with the aspirations of the city, with new hotels, new aquarium and continued strong investment in the city heart, it really is an exciting time in Cairns.

“We look forward to progressing our plans for construction which is expected to commence following the Commonwealth Games basketball preliminaries which will be held at the Centre in April 2018.”

