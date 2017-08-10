NSW gets a ‘Machine Learning’

Business Events Sydney CEO Lyn Lewis-Smith confirmed Sydney-siders had experienced an influx of artificial intelligence as the world’s ‘Machine Learning’ experts descended on Australia. Meanwhile on the other side of the world, Facebook chose to shut down an artificial intelligence program that became too smart, having developed its own language.

Over six days almost 2,500 professionals met to discuss these frontiers of technology as part of the International Conference on Machine Learning. This area is a sub-field of Artificial Intelligence with applications across most industries. Conference sponsors included Nvida, Facebook and Google.

“NSW is known as Australia’s innovation powerhouse, bolstered by global events that are being held here. In 2017 and 2018 Sydney will host five global IEEE conferences covering topics from smart vehicles, nuclear science, medical imaging through to social implications of technology. They will promote STEM jobs and education, nurture the next generation of leaders and boost local expertise while pumping $11million into our economy. IEEE is the world’s largest technical professional organisation, committed to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

Earlier this year BESydney and Destination NSW collaborated to secure the Launch Festival, the world’s largest startup event, to Sydney in 2018 and 2019. This is the first time the festival will be held outside of San Francisco. It aligns with Sydney’s new $35 million startup hub – the first of its kind in Australia.

NSW is Australia’s financial technology hub. Last week the Committee for Sydney released Scaling the Fintech Opportunity for Sydney and Australia. The KPMG authored report stated that more than 10,000 people are employed by fintech startups across Australia and 59% are now based in Sydney.

SIBOS, the world’s key financial services event will boost Australian industry, by drawing global leaders in technology, finance and venture capital to Sydney. The report confirms key opportunities aligned to Sydney’s competitive advantages are in niche areas including payments, blockchain and regtech, which will be explored during SIBOS. The report calls on the government to attract global talent to boost these priority areas to enable product development for export to banks abroad.

“Clearly hosting key global conferences positions Australia for growth. With 7% of international conference delegates moving here to work and study after their Sydney experience, it’s also a smart way to attract and enhance our talent pool,” said Ms Lewis-Smith.

