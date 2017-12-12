MEA NSW members celebrate Christmas at Cruise Bar

It was a balmy, if slightly windy, evening for the MEA NSW Christmas Party as members took to the rooftop of Cruise Bar at Circular Quay in Sydney to celebrate the festive season and take stock of the year that was 2017.

There were several colourful touches throughout the evening including live painter Sarah Rowan Dahl whose vibrant representation of the Sydney Opera House was auctioned off to Keith Wootten from AV1, several impressive sculptures of various Sydney icons and a life-size Santa Claus all rendered entirely in chocolate by Lavish Chocolate Creations and a lively inflatable photo booth from Photographic events augmented by a plethora of props and accessories, including the obligatory Trump mask.

NSW Branch Committee Chair Megan Peters from International Productions thanked her fellow committee members as well as acknowledging the wider membership for supporting their industry in 2017.

Referencing a successful year of rebooting and recalibration for the association, MEA CEO Robyn Johnson alerted members to more new initiatives kicking off in 2018, encouraging members to get involved in all the organisation has to offer them.

Alongside MEA Christmas parties taking place around Australia in the past few weeks, MEA confirmed its board of directors for 2018 at a meeting in Melbourne last week. For more information read the full story here.

Event credits:

Venue: Cruise Bar

Photography: Oneill Photographics

Photo booth: Photographic events

Chocolate sculptures and gift bags: Lavish Chocolate Creations

DJ: Quality Control Entertainment (QCE)

Production: AV1

Flowers: The Fernery

Live painter: Sarah Rowan Dahl

A balmy evening for the MEA NSW Christmas Party Shonna Mulley and Rebecca Innes ASE Publisher Trevor hanging out with other photographers Sarah Rowan Dahl is delighted the successful bidder Keith Wootten will be taking home her painting Jo from Lavish Chocolate Creations A bird’ss eye view of the MEA NSW Christmas party at Cruise Bar on Circular Quay Checking out the props for Photographic events inflatable photo booth