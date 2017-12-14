Louise White joins Gaining Edge AGPC team

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation (AGPC) is pleased to announce its launch into the Sydney market, with the hiring of Louise White of GainingEdge as Business Development Manager – New South Wales.

With White at the helm, AGPC’s increased presence in Sydney will open doors for new business and provide a platform to showcase the unprecedented partnership opportunities across the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix and the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix.

Australian Grand Prix Corporation General Manager – Sales, Commercial and Marketing, Corina Black, is excited to welcome Louise to the organisation to help drive growth and exposure of the event in NSW.

“Sydney is a very important market for us, with significant business coming directly from NSW, we see immense potential for continued growth into the future,” Black said.

“The Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix is much more than a race, and this is what we aim to highlight to businesses and their potential customers,” she said.

AGPC Business Development Manager – New South Wales, Louise White, brings a wealth of experience across the hospitality, hotel and sales industry and is delighted to be part of the team.

“As the new AGPC representative based in Sydney, I am certainly looking forward to creating new partnerships in Sydney to leverage exposure and engagement opportunities at the iconic Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix and the Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix,” White said.

“There is a lot of potential for continued expansion in the Sydney market, and it is very exciting to be a part of this growth,” she said.

As the FIA Formula One World Championship season opener, the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix is one of the country’s only major events that brings together the biggest names in sport, international celebrities and prominent business leaders, while providing unrivalled access to some of the world’s most powerful brands.

The Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix has become an event synonymous with luxury, world-class hospitality and international exposure, with the AGPC committed to providing the perfect platform for businesses to put themselves on the global stage.

The Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix has been able to fill a gap for the automotive industry and now showcases luxury brands including the world’s best cars through partners including Alfa Romeo, Aston Martin, Bentley, Jaguar, Land Rover, Maserati, Mercedes-Benz and Renault.

AGPC has had incredible success partnering with businesses to make the most of the experiences available at the Formula 1® Rolex Australian Grand Prix, including Jaguar Land Rover Australia who has been a valued partner for three years.

In 2017, Jaguar Land Rover Australia launched the Jaguar F-TYPE Supersprint, an exhilarating new activation which raced fans around a purpose-built lakeside circuit, generating the thrilling experience of racing in a high-performance sports car.