The Meetings and Events Australia (MEA) National Conference has opened at the newly renovated Adelaide Convention Centre.

Day one of the Conference focused on the strategic drivers for MEA, the peak body for the meetings and events industry, at the MEA National Branch meeting, including an update on the 3 year strategic plan, discussions around planning and sharing of information across the Branches and more national connectivity, which will enable and strengthen MEA’s position in delivery of professional development, networking, webinars, awards and Accreditation.

This strategic session was followed by four 60 minute concurrent sessions with the various MEA committees, including Conference Local Hosts, Accreditation, Awards and the Program Committees.

From midday, the newly invigorated 90 minute MEA Industry Forums were held in the Riverbank Rooms. Topics included Staffing and Recruitment; Governance and Ethics; Sustainability, Risk and Security; and the most popular session, Event Design and Technology. The outcomes of the Forums will be made available to the broader membership following the 2018 Conference.

Meetings continued throughout the afternoon, including the First Timer’s Welcome, followed by the launch of MEA Future Leaders, a tour of the Adelaide Convention Centre, and the Conference Exhibition area was also officially opened.

The Conference Opening Ceremony was held form 5pm, including an exciting presentation from Local Conference Champion, Annabel Crabb; welcomes from CEO of SA Tourism Commission and Rodney Harrex; General Manager of Adelaide Convention Centre, Simon Burgess; and the official address from CEO of MEA, Robyn Johnson. The host for the Opening was Cosi from “South Aussie” (Andrew Costello).

Delegates were then led to nearby transport to the National wine Centre for the Conference Welcome Function, followed by the late night ClubMEA event held at Nola Craft Beer & Whiskey Bar.