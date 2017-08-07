A big win for Adelaide and indigenous education

The Adelaide Convention Bureau, in a simultaneous announcement being made at the 2017 World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education (WIPCE) in Toronto is thrilled to announce the triennially held event will be held in Adelaide in 2020.

WIPCE brings together Indigenous representatives from across the globe to share strategies and developments for culturally grounded Indigenous education and attracts the world’s most respected Indigenous education experts, practitioners, and scholars.

Over the course of its 30 year history, the conference has become recognised as the largest and most diverse Indigenous education event in terms of leading discussion on contemporary movements in education that support Indigenous worldviews.

WIPCE was won for Adelaide following a bid by the Bureau working in collaboration with Professor Peter Buckskin, Dean: Aboriginal Engagement and Strategic Projects, from the University of SA with support from the Minister for Aboriginal Affairs and Reconciliation Hon. Kyam Maher. The win is a fitting celebration in this, the 50 year anniversary of the 1967 referendum and 25 year anniversary of the Mabo decision.

WIPCE 2020 will give Australia’s Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples the opportunity to celebrate their place in the world as the oldest living culture of humanity. It will be an opportunity to reaffirm the strength of its culture and knowledge systems that has sustained since time immemorial.

Australia’s Aboriginal peoples have much in common with the world’s Indigenous communities in dealing with the complex issues of sovereignty over traditional lands and waters, culture and knowledge systems. Sharing individual and collective experiences for recognition and the journey for true reconciliation will assist in strategizing for a more positive future based on respect and reciprocity

Learning from Indigenous brothers and sisters from across the world to understand how they are maintaining their cultural wellbeing and place in their colonized world will be a major objective of WIPCE 2020.

The 3000 delegate event lasting several day will add an impressive $13.2m to the state’s visitor economy and much to the delight of hotels, provide 17, 872 bed nights whilst creating 119 jobs.

