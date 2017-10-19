A Girls’ Night Out for Good Food Month’s Date Night Event

Alicia Lansdown has a girls’ night out

The very popular Night Noodle Market in Hyde Park for Good Food Month was absolutely bursting with people on Friday night. Even more so than previous years. It was actually reported by SMH that there was an increase of 60% in 2016 from 2015 , so you would expect to see some growth again this year.

This particular Friday I wasn’t at the Noodle Markets for noodles but with a friend for Date Night, one of Good Food Month’s side events in the Hyde Park Palms venue (left of the main Noodle Markets entrance next to St James station).

The venue is very cute. The quirky retro decor with vintage pieces was a nice touch, and the beautiful lighting gave it a real comfy and inviting vibe.

I thought the Date Night event was well organised – people were given time slots to pickup their pre-ordered Ume Burger which came with a side of wow factor fries sprinkled with a sweet but tangy seasoning. No glasses were left empty by the lovely wait staff, and the Messina Choc Tops were the icing on the cake – particularly the caramel with chocolate and popcorn.

Not so comfortable for this type of event was the lack of space to eat – people were eating burgers off their lap in the cinema area seated on stylish, but uncomfortable wire chairs. Adding to the discomfort was the ear piercing sound during the movie (When Harry Met Sally).

Besides that I thought the event was a hit. The service was well thought out and the timing was perfect enough to enjoy a stroll around the Noodle Markets afterwards. I will definitely go again next year!