A winning partnership between Staging Connections and Sofitel Sydney Wentworth

Staging Connections has elevated its standing as leaders in the field by securing a brand new contract with the luxurious Sofitel Sydney Wentworth. A part of the acclaimed AccorHotels Group, this is the first time the five-star hotel has chosen to outsource its AV services to a dedicated supplier.

Staging Connections have been discussing opportunities with the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth for over two years, ultimately succeeding thanks to their clear culture fit and client understanding. The Staging Connections team convinced the hotel of its ability to offer value-adding advantages to the hotel’s current set-up, as well as their extensive client service experience.

The Sofitel Sydney Wentworth was the city’s first international five-star establishment, and with its ideal central city location and exceptional conference and meeting facilities, it’s the perfect option for a wide-array of corporate events.

The Staging Connections partnership will enable the Sofitel Sydney to offer a far wider range of services than they previously could provide. It also means greater access to resources to support the hotel in delivering larger and more technically-complex events.

Established in the 1800s, the Sofitel Sydney Wentworth features 11 elegant event spaces and a dedicated conference floor within the hotel. The impressive conference floor can accommodate up to 1200 delegates in a variety of specific configurations, from gala dinners and trade shows, to intimate boardroom meetings and teaching seminars.

The heritage-listed hotel offers 436 impeccable rooms, a health club, a stylish French-inspired restaurant and club lounge, all with personable service, in the heart of Sydney’s shopping and business district.

Tim Morgan, Staging Connections’ General Manager of Strategic Partnerships, commends the team for securing such a privileged contract in a highly competitive market.

“Staging Connections are thrilled with this new partnership at the Sofitel Wentworth Sydney and their expert team. We are looking forward to developing new opportunities and delivering our signature outstanding service at this iconic hotel.”