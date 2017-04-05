AACB announces 2017 Young Professional Scholarship Winner

The Association of Australian Convention Bureaux (AACB) and Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) are pleased to congratulate Sasha Andersen of the Melbourne Convention Bureau as the winner of the inaugural MEA Young Professional Scholarship.

Sasha is responsible for looking after the Incentive and Corporate Meetings sector as a Sales Executive, promoting and marketing Melbourne as a leading business events destination.

The joint AACB and MEA Young Professional Scholarship enables a junior bureau staff member to attend the MEA 2017 National Conference.

CEO of MEA, Robyn Johnson said, “We congratulate Sasha on winning the scholarship and trust that the opportunity to attend the MEA National Conference will allow her to gain valuable exposure, knowledge and experience that will assist in her work at the MCB and further her career in meetings and events”.

“AACB is committed to the professional development of convention bureaux staff, particularly junior staff who have shown a commitment to their job and an interest in the business events industry”, AACB CEO, Andrew Hiebl said.

The MEA National Conference – MEA Reboot will take place from 30 April – 2 May 2017 at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.