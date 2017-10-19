AACB commends Federal Government for engaging with industry at IMEX America

The Association of Australian Convention Bureau (AACB) has welcomed the Federal Government’s support of the business events industry.

The Honourable Steven Ciobo MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment visited IMEX America last week to help promote Australia as a premier business events destination. This occasion signified the first time a Federal Minister has ever attended an international business events trade show.

Karen Bolinger, AACB President and CEO of Melbourne Convention Bureau, said that it was great to have the Minister walk through the trade show and see the level of competitiveness within the business events industry.

“It was fantastic to have the Minister join us in Las Vegas last week to see, first hand, the highly competitive nature of our industry and the potential for strategic trade and investment opportunities for Australia provided by international business events.

“The timing is important, as Australia’s international rankings continue to drop, falling to 16th in 2016. A decade ago, Australia was consistently among the top 10 most popular countries to host major international association conventions.”

At the show, Tourism Australia’s Business Events division highlighted Australia’s strength as a business events destination, joined by 23 Australian tourism businesses, including AACB members, Brisbane Convention Bureau, Business Events Cairns and Great Barrier Reef, Business Events Sydney and the Melbourne Convention Bureau.

IMEX America boasted over 3,200 hosted buyers and an additional 2,500 plus attendees.

