AccorHotels appoints new Director of Sales & Marketing, New Zealand, Fiji and French Polynesia

AccorHotels New Zealand is pleased to announce that Kerrie Hannaford has been appointed as the new Director of Sales & Marketing, New Zealand, Fiji and French Polynesia, based in Auckland.

Kerrie replaces Sonya Rossiter who has recently relocated to AccorHotels Singapore Office in a newly created role, joining the Accor Plus team.

Spanning an impressive career within the AccorHotels network globally, Kerrie began her career in 2005 as Director of Sales & Marketing at the Sofitel Fiji Resort & Spa. Kerrie then moved to Australia in the role of National Director of Sales, Distribution & Revenue Management.

In 2010, Kerrie moved to the United States as the Vice President of Global Sales where she expanded Le Club AccorHotels loyalty programme in North America, and implemented regional and global sales and distribution strategies. Most recently, Kerrie was based in Florida and responsible for a team of 75 employees as Senior Vice President for North & Central America.

Senior Vice President Operations, New Zealand, Fiji and French Polynesia, Gillian Millar said, “I am delighted to welcome Kerrie Hannaford to the AccorHotels team in New Zealand with her undeniable global industry knowledge as a veteran hotelier.

“Kerrie’s impressive career is a testament to the mobility and development opportunities that come with being part of such a large operator like AccorHotels. I look forward to working closely with Kerrie and furthering the presence of AccorHotels in the Pacific region.”

