AccorHotels claim coveted titles at 2017 NSW TAA Awards

AccorHotels was front and centre at the 20th annual Accommodation Awards for Excellence hosted by the Tourism Accommodation Australia (NSW).

Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains, MGallery by Sofitel claimed two coveted awards; Conference & Events Venue of the Year and Regional Superior Hotel of the Year. Mercure Sydney Central walked away with the title of Workplace Health & Safety Hotel of the Year.

General Manager, Scott O’Neile says ‘We are thrilled to have received these two very prestigious accolades which recognise Fairmont Resort Blue Mountains as a unique, unparalleled leisure and conference venue. The resort caters for all, offering visitors everything from superior accommodation and diverse range of leisure facilities, to fine dining and the great outdoors.’

Other notable wins for the night included Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Marie-Cecile Heritage, who was awarded Marketing Employee of the Year. Boasting 15 years of hotel industry experience both in Australia and France, Marie-Cecile has been an instrumental part of Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour’s opening team.

Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Marie-Cecile Heritage says ‘I am honoured to receive such a noteworthy accolade for work I am very passionate about. With the opening of Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour fast approaching I am confident that all the hard work we have done up until now will be well worth it once we welcome our first guests.’

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...