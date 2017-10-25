AccorHotels welcomes Mercure Alice Springs Resort to the network

AccorHotels officially welcomed Mercure Alice Springs Resort to the network in ceremonial style last week and declared the hotel’s purpose built outdoor amphitheatre open to the community.

Attended by the Mayor of Alice Springs, Damien Ryan, community leaders and the local Arrente community, the opening ceremony provided an opportunity for guests, the local community and business community to see and experience the hotel’s recently renovated outdoor meeting place Ilthe Akethe-Le. It also provided an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the new partnership with AccorHotels after the hotel’s recent rebrand to the Mercure Alice Springs Resort.

The 139-room resort which has just completed a $2 million upgrade of its rooms and facilities, is a pillar for the township and the hotel general manager, Jeff Huyben and the hotel owners Centrecorp are passionate about giving back to the local Indigenous community and promoting Indigenous tourism within the resort.

The new outdoor shelter will act as a multipurpose venue for conferences, events and performances. The hotel’s in-house Indigenous workshops and cultural sessions for event delegates and leisure guests will also be run from this space from 2018.

Danesh Bamji, General Manager Franchise AccorHotels Australia said, “We are thrilled to be officially welcoming Mercure Alice Springs to our network and pleased to now have a total of 12 hotels in the Northern Territory.

“Mercure Alice Springs Resort is a particularly special hotel for AccorHotels. The work the hotel owners and Jeff Huyben do to engage and involve the local community is something we’re very proud of and we are thrilled to have this hotel as part of our portfolio.”

Mercure Alice Springs Resort is located five minutes’ walk to Alice Springs town centre. The hotel’s facilities include the recently awarded Barra on Todd restaurant and bar, a swimming pool, a gym and three function rooms. Free wifi is available to guests resort-wide.

Mercure Alice Springs Resort joins Mercure Darwin Airport Resort and the famed Mercure Kakadu Crocodile Hotel as part of a global network of over 700 Mercure hotels.