Adelaide clocks up a big year

The South Australian capital hosted its largest ever incentive visit and its largest conference in 2017 while the Adelaide Convention Bureau had its biggest year ever with respect to the value of business won.

In June, almost 3000 delegates from Perfect China visited Adelaide in waves of 500, each for three days at a time. High post event praise was received from the visitors and organisers with an average 91.8% of responses ‘Very Satisfied’ with the overall itinerary, transport, food and accommodation.

In September, the newly expanded and re-developed Adelaide Convention Centre played host venue to the biggest conference to be held in Adelaide – the 68th International Astronautical Congress.

4470 delegates from 71 nations plus visits by 700 school children and several thousand members of the public who attended the public exhibition day, made the 2017 congress one of the biggest in IAC history. Of major significance in these numbers is that the distance to Australia from the northern hemisphere was not seen as a negative by industry delegates, Governments, space agencies, organisations or corporations.

2017 was also a year of big famil showcases with the Bureau’s calendar of events expanding from their annual Destination SA in April and a Health Sciences and Medical event in May to the inaugural Agricultural showcase held in June. All three events were exceptionally well attended, received positive feedback from invited buyers with the desired results on leads and confirmed events on target.

The Adelaide Convention Bureau also posted its most successful result ever with a record $247m of business won in the last financial year. Key events won over the period include the 2018 Australian Diabetes Society Annual Scientific Meeting for 2,000 delegates, the Royal Australian College of Ophthalmologists 50th Scientific Congress for 1,700 delegates in 2018, Land Forces 2018 and an additional four scientific and medical conferences in 2019 and 2020.

Damien Kitto, CEO of Adelaide Convention Bureau says Adelaide has “truely come of age this year”.

“As a destination we’re more large group incentive ready than ever with the local industry learning a lot since Dreamtime and the Perfect China visit in June. The rating we received from that event told us we are well and truly heading in the right direction.”

“It’s an exciting time to be in a relatively undiscovered destination that seems to be on a lot of ‘must see’ lists,” he said.