AIME launches exhibitor educational series

The Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) has announced the introduction of a free series of educational sessions designed to support exhibitors to maximise their investment in the lead up to and during the show in February.

The series which includes two webinars and one face-to-face seminar, aims to provide a deeper understanding of MICE buyers to enable better engagement with delegates and maximise every connection made during the expo. Topics covered across the series include ‘Understanding the MICE client’, ‘Effective client engagement for sustainable long-term relationship building’ and ‘Making the most of your opportunity’.

The sessions will be hosted by Louise Harrison, Motive Networks, Coach and Consultant to the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Events (MICE) industry. With nearly 30 years’ experience managing corporate conferences, product launches, incentive travel reward programs, association meetings, congresses and exhibitions across the globe, Louise will share her specialist experience with the AIME exhibitor community.

Louise Harrison, commented on the introduction of this educational series for exhibitors and the value it has for those who participate.

“This is a great initiative for AIME exhibitors to expand their knowledge and reach in the MICE industry. It’s all about the way we communicate with each other and the development of long-term relationships that result in higher ROI.

“Across the series I will share insights on how to identify with a buyer and enhance the value of your connections, what influences a buying decision, how to be confident and deliver more effective proposals, along with making the most of appointments while at AIME.

“This is something that adds tremendous value to an exhibitor who might not have engaged a consultant, or is exhibiting for the first time. I am delighted that I can share the expertise I’ve gained from 30 years in the industry, and look forward to attending AIME,” said Ms Harrison.

Angela Sciacca, Project Manager, Reed Travel Exhibitions, said the value of the series for exhibitors’ ROI is priceless.

“The creation of this education series aligns with the launch of our AIME “First Timers” area which will showcase a number of the industry’s latest rising star companies and local businesses. For First Timers and industry stalwarts alike, it’s vital to know your target audience, what they’re looking for and what motivates them, especially in our changing industry landscape. This is a huge advantage and opportunity for exhibitors to learn how to increase engagement at AIME 2018,” said Ms Sciacca.

AIME attracts leading destination bureaux including New Zealand, San Francisco and L.A along with major industry brands including Cvent, Hyatt Hotels and One&Only Resorts. Showcasing in the First Timers zone in 2018 will be Gladstone, EventPro, Galabid, Railplus, SNE Group and Catherine Manuell Designs.

AIME will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 20-21 February 2018.