AIME Welcome Event details announced

Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) and Solution Entertainment will collaborate once again to deliver the Asia-Pacific Incentives & Meetings Expo (AIME) Welcome Event.

The highly anticipated event, supported by the City of Melbourne, will take place at the heritage listed Ormond Collective by The Big Group, located on the fringe of the CBD. The Welcome Event will act as the platform to launch Ormond Collective after undergoing refurbishments to the heritage listed building and gardens.

To be held on Monday, 19 February the event will be a showcase of Victoria’s diverse and vibrant festival culture, and with the city hosting over 50 festivals annually, there is a lot of activity to draw from.

The Art Deco Ormond Hall will be transformed into a kaleidoscope of colour, with various indoor and outdoor zones nodding to Melbourne’s music, theatre, dance and gastronomical festival virtues.

Ticketing for the event is now limited to official exhibitors, hosted buyers, registered trade buyers and hosted media. This means that trade suppliers who are not exhibiting will no longer have access to the event, ensuring AIME exhibitors receive maximum opportunity to connect with buyers.

Karen Bolinger, MCB CEO said “we heard the feedback loud and clear so have changed the ticketing to ensure we are providing even greater benefit to our important exhibitors and trade buyers.”

Following on from the success of the 2017 anniversary edition, MCB chose Solution Entertainment, who have emerged as one of the Australia’s most creative and innovative event production agencies, to reimagine the AIME Welcome Event.

“The heritage of the AIME Welcome Event has always been one of networking and fun. Each year we are challenged to reimagine the event to ensure it still delivers on the business outcomes attendees expect, while creating an environment for celebration, and of course showcasing the best of Melbourne.

“Solution Entertainment have proven that they have the capability, experience and energy to not only meet, but exceed the challenging brief we put to them,” Ms Bolinger said.

Brad Hampel, Director Solution Entertainment said “the bar has been set high for the AIME Welcome Event and we’re committed to delivering another impactful and entertaining evening, with a few surprises along the way.

“We understand this event requires a mixture of networking opportunities combined with fun so have designed the space to ensure attendees can tailor their experience to get the outcomes they are seeking.”

Bruce Keebaugh, Co-founder and Director, The Big Group said “the entire team at The Big Group look forward to the opportunity of showcasing a Melbourne jewel, Ormond Collective for AIME, at the Welcome Event.

“Collaborating with the best Victorian providores and suppliers we will showcase our unique event outlook to engage and delight guests with our core values of mastery with a bit of crazy on the side.”

Tickets are available to purchase through the exhibitor portal, or once registered as a trade buyer at www.aime.com.au