All Occasions Group to organise the World Indigenous People’s Conference on Education (WIPCE) 2020

Adelaide based Professional Conference Organiser All Occasions Group has won the rights to manage the World Indigenous Peoples Conference on Education (WIPCE) to be held in Adelaide in 2020 with an expected 3000 delegates from across the globe.

WIPCE brings together Indigenous representatives to share strategies and developments for culturally focussed Indigenous education and attracts the world’s most respected Indigenous education experts, practitioners and scholars. It is the largest and most diverse Indigenous education event, which leads the world on discussion on contemporary movements in education that support Indigenous world views.

AOG, Managing Director Anne-Marie Quinn said, “WIPCE will educate our team on the hundreds of different indigenous groups attending from across the world and their individual cultural aspects. The sensitivities of managing this event will be significant in many ways, other than just the challenge and excitement around managing such a large scale international conference. We will be working with the WIPCE team on their website to sell the conference and promote South Australia as a destination – in this we must learn, respect and understand the numerous cultural sensitivities for the various groups – for instance involving the imagery or voices of the deceased. Undoubtedly this will be one of the most challenging and rewarding events we’ve undertaken. We will also be having an intern from Tauondi Aboriginal College to assist with the planning process.”

“AOG had clearly undertaken an exceptional amount of research prior to submitting their bid to act as event managers” said Professor Peter Buckskin, Chair WIPCE 2020 Organising Committee. “Their level of detail and understanding of the event and its unique elements, strong local relationships with industry and conference stakeholders and of course their proven ability to manage a large conference having run the International Astronautical Congress event last September made our decision to entrust them with our event an easy one”.