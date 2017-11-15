An historic first traineeship for the business events industry

The Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) is helping address the skills shortages within the business event sector in Australia with a new industry traineeship program announced today.

Developed in partnership with TAFE NSW and Apprenticeships Support Australia, the industry traineeships will deliver fit-for-purpose training and skill development for new entrants to the sector by combining nationally accredited qualifications with on-the-job experience.

The new traineeships build on the successful Excelling in Exhibitions program, launched last year and delivered by TAFE NSW, which provides industry specific training to those working in the industry wanting to further develop their skills.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio, said the new tailored industry traineeships would be targeted to school leavers and people starting out in their careers. It aims to promote exhibitions and events as a dynamic and fulfilling career choice and to deliver a pipeline of skilled, industry-ready employees to businesses in the sector.

“Finding employees with the right skills for our sector is a challenge for many exhibition and event businesses,” Ms DiMascio said.

“There are two dimensions to addressing this shortage. The first is promoting the sector as a fulfilling and attractive career option and the second is providing industry specific education and training to ensure these people enter the industry with the right skills for success.

“This traineeship program has been designed with this approach in mind, combining the qualifications delivered by TAFE NSW with on-the-job learning through an industry traineeship.

“Through this new program, we are providing a comprehensive framework that supports new entrants to our industry, ensures high standards for our sector, and delivers a potential new pipeline of candidates that companies can train into long-term employees with the specific skills required by their business.”

In addition, TAFE NSW is offering a Pre-employment Program targeting 2017 school leavers – a two-week introduction to the exhibition and events industry that includes five days of industry placement. This pre-employment program can lead to employment or provide a pathway to the traineeships. The traineeships offered in 2018 will also be open to other suitable candidates. To begin with, this opportunity will only be available in NSW.

Apprenticeship Support Australia will be promoting the program through its network of employers, schools and via www.skillsroad.com.au.

The initiative was developed with the collaboration of a working group of the EEAA membership who have guided the development of the course modules and advised on the needs of prospective employers.

The working group comprised:

Jim Delahunty from ExpoNet

from ExpoNet Eden Fridman from Expo Direct

from Expo Direct Libbie Ray from AV 24/7

from AV 24/7 Elke Rintel from Reed Exhibitions Australia

from Reed Exhibitions Australia Michael Stubbs from Agility Fairs & Events

Working group with TAFE NSW and Apprenticeship Support Australia

“We thank the industry representatives for backing this outstanding traineeship opportunity and helping us to respond to an acute need for new young staff in our sector.”

“The events sector needs a pipeline of young talent and this ground breaking traineeship program designed for our industry, by our industry is a game-changer which we are delighted to present to school leavers.” Ms DiMascio said. “We thank TAFE NSW and Apprenticeship Support Australia for the partnership with the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia and for helping us to launch this historic program.”