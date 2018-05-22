And the Helpmann Awards go … south!

Australia’s most prestigious live performance awards, the Helpmann Awards, will leave Sydney and call Melbourne home for the first time next year.

Victoria’s Minister for Tourism and Major Events John Eren today announced the awards will be held in Australia’s cultural capital – Melbourne – from 2019 to 2021.

This announcement comes on top of a raft of major theatre productions recently announced that will come exclusively to Victoria – including Come From Away and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

The annual Helpmann Awards recognise the best in our nations live performance sector, including musical theatre, contemporary music, comedy, cabaret, regional touring, opera, and dance.

The Helpmann Awards also incorporate the JC Williamson and Sue Nattrass Awards for outstanding contribution to the Australian live performance industry.

Presented by peak industry body Live Performance Australia, the Awards were established in 2001 to recognise, celebrate and promote Australia’s live performance industry – like the Tony Awards on Broadway and the Olivier Awards in London.

Live Performance Australia recently assembled a new production team for the Awards which will be led by current White Night curator David Atkins OAM as Artistic Director.

The Andrews Labor Government lured the Helpmann Awards from Sydney thanks to funding from the Major Events Fund, which was boosted by $4.5 million in the Victorian Budget 2018/19.

Since Visit Victoria was established, the Labor Government has already secured more than 60 major events, 320 business events and supported more than 160 events across our regions – helping to create more than 15,000 new Victorian tourism jobs.

“After 18 years in Sydney, we are delighted to bring the Helpmann Awards to Melbourne and extend the national presence of the live performance industry’s most prestigious award events.” Live Performance Australia Chief Executive Evelyn Richardson