Angela Sciacca appointed to lead AIME 2018

Angela Sciacca has been promoted to Project Manager of the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meeting Expo (AIME), and will be responsible for the overall delivery of the 2018 show.

Angela has worked as the Operations Manager for AIME since 2004 and has been in the exhibition industry since 1992. She has a clear understanding of the needs of both exhibitors and delegates and will be a key driver of the new initiatives for 2018.

Kerry Prince, ibtm Events, Portfolio Director, said in appointing Angela; “We are very pleased to have Angela move into this role given her extensive involvement with AIME over the years and her operations background; she was the ideal candidate for this role focusing on flawless delivery.

“As this is our final show for MCB, we are committed to ensuring a fantastic experience for all, to ensure our legacy remains strong in the business events community.

“We would like to thank the outgoing exhibition director, Ian Wainwright for his hard work and passion for the industry over the past two years,” said Ms Prince.

AIME is where inspiration begins, 20-21 February 2018, at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre.

