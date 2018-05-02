Artificial intelligence global ‘rock stars’ headline speaker program for EEAA’s Global Exhibitions Day Leaders Forum and conference

Artificial Intelligence global “rockstars” will take centre-stage at the Exhibition and Event Association of Australasia (EEAA) two-day festival of ideas which will take place in Sydney on June 6 and 7 to mark 2018 Global Exhibitions Day.

The EEAA has brought its two headland events, the annual Leaders Forum and the annual Conference together to create an intensive two-day campfire of conversations and knowledge sharing.

EEAA Chief Executive, Joyce DiMascio said that the bringing together of the Association’s signature events was designed to give more people in the business events sector the opportunity to take part.

“We curate our events with great care to ensure participants have access to outstanding speakers and content and we are very pleased to be tackling new ideas and opportunities for our sector.”

The opening keynote for the Leaders Forum on Day 1 will be delivered by leading researcher in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Professor Toby Walsh.

The opening address for the Conference on Day 2 will be delivered by international consultant and Chairman of the Technology Committee of the Global Association for the Exhibition Industry (UFI), Matthias (Tesi) Baur.

“What a powerful combination – Professor Toby Walsh is Scientia Professor of Artificial Intelligence at UNSW and Matthias (Tesi) Baur is one of the global exhibition industry’s most prolific commentators on AI, technology and its application to the business events industry.

Joyce DiMascio said that Professor Walsh was named by The Australian newspaper as a “rock star” of Australia’s digital revolution and the Association was honoured that he would be opening the event in June. Prof. Walsh leads the Algorithmic Decision Theory group at Data61, Australia’s Centre of Excellence for ICT Research, and is Guest Professor at TU Berlin.

“We are delighted to have Professor Toby Walsh on stage for our 2018 Leaders Forum. His area of expertise in AI is very “now” – he will set the tone for our morning theme of industrial change and the economy.” Ms DiMascio said.

“We are also very pleased to announce that Matthias (Tesi) Baur, international exhibitions consultant, commentator and researcher will discuss the reality of AI in business events. Matthias Baur will tackle the question is AI a risk or threat?

The EEAA Leaders Forum and the EEAA Conference include an outstanding line-up of presenters from within and outside the industry. They will combine a generous mix of keynotes, panel discussions and deep-dive practical “clinics”.

The EEAA Conference on 7 June will include six specialist “clinics” covering practical learning opportunities for participants.

Other speakers joining EEAA across the two days include:

John O’Sullivan , Managing Director, Tourism Australia

, Managing Director, Harvey Lister , Chairman and Chief Executive, AEG Ogden

, Chairman and Chief Executive, Felicity Zadro , Managing Director, Zadro

, Managing Director, Chris Carroll , Chairman, The Eventful Group

, Chairman, Nick Vanzetti , Managing Director, ESL Australia and VIM Media and Events

, Managing Director, and Tamara Kavalec , CEO, Arinex

, CEO, Karen Bolinger, Melbourne Convention Bureau and AACB Chairperson

New this year, EEAA has brought forward its annual Conference and aligned it with other key events – the Leaders Forum and Annual General Meeting.

These will now all coincide with Global Exhibitions Day (#GED18), the worldwide campaign that promotes the importance of the exhibition and events industry. #GED18 is an opportunity for the industry to celebrate the Power of Exhibitions and the sector’s contribution to economic development, trade and export, careers and employment, visitation and knowledge sharing.

The Association will be holding a special Global Exhibitions Day dinner which will be attended by the Minister for Tourism and Major Events, and Assistant Minister for Skills, the Hon. Adam Marshall, MP.

The EEAA 2018 Leaders Forum, #GED18 Dinner, Conference and Annual General Meeting are being held on 6-7 June at Pier One Sydney Harbour.