ASE launches The Creatives Series with Sydney Prop Specialists

The ASE Creatives Series was launched at Sydney Prop Specialists last month with a panel of guest speakers and a tour through a number of themed rooms.

Guests arrived in the Willy Wonka themed loading dock of the Sydney Props warehouse and networked with canapes from Cafe66 and craft beers by Dave’s Events. The Visio Group were on hand to demonstrate the latest in 3D rendering of venue layouts.

The inimitable Willie Wonka then led the guests through the labyrinthine warehouse to the Neverland themed room to hear from event engineer, Jeremy Sparks who took us behind the scenes of the latest Pirates of the Caribbean movie and the design of a full scale pirate ship that was suspended from rigging so it could realistically roll over (non-existent) ocean waves.

One of the latest recent challenges for Jeremy was to fling a car over 70 metres with a Catapult (a very Top Gear sort of stunt) – check it out on YouTube

Nicki Tofler from Marsh Insurance Broking knows a thing or two about who to go to for event insurance so she introduced Nick Jobling from Beazley Underwriting who explored the need for, and costs, of event insurance, and why you just might need it.

The audience then had the opportunity to question all presenters on the risks of being creative and how to be fully insured if anything goes wrong.

Then an escapee pirate marched the guests off to the next studio space that had been decorated in a black and white theme by Lena Malouf. Here we heard great insights into the hotel industry from IHG Australian Director of Operations, Ruwan Peiris. A man with quite a few stories to tell, especially from his early days in the industry at the legendary Sebel Town House hotel, but you had to be there.

Lena Malouf is an industry stalwart, lecturer and author of two well respected books on event design and management. Lena got down to basics with her five key elements for a successful event.

The journey then continued to the prop centre’s largest and most interesting studio which was dressed in a Once Upon a Time theme. Guests continued networking, munching and drinking (some fine wines sourced by Glen Lehman and more craft beers courtesy of Dave’s Events).

The Acts on Show showgirls joined guests on a four poster bed for photos by The Ultimate Selfie while the Clive Lendich and Steve Davis Live Jazz duo provided great background music.

The highly anticipated prize was drawn and a lucky company has a package of props, entertainment, technical production and photography valued at over $5000 for their event later this year.

Production credits

Event Producer: Australasian Special Events and Sydney Props Specialists

Event Production Manager: Glen Lehman

Design coordinators: Rebecca Hall, Claire-Lena Miller and Lena Malouf

Venue management: Sydney Props Specialists

Registrations: Directions Conference and Incentive Management

Technical Production: The AV Dept, AV Rentals, Sydney Event Services

Technical crew: Crew on Call

Décor: Sydney Prop Specialists, Balloon Elegance, Lista Flowers, Chair Covers & Candelabra

Staging: GA Staging, Clifton Productions

Chairs: Pages Event Equipment

Catering and beverages: Blend 66, Dave’s Events

Entertainment: Acts on Show, The Ultimate Selfie, Live Jazz

Presenters sponsored by: Event Engineering, Marsh & McLennan, Lena Malouf Consultancy, Visio Group