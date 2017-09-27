Ashgabat 2017 Opening Ceremony the 5th Asian Indoor & Martial Arts Games

The Olympic Committee has chosen Balich Worldwide Shows to produce the Opening Ceremony of AIMAG in the Turkmen capital city, the largest event in the Central Asian region. “The Spirit of Turkmenistan” is the title of the astonishing ceremony held at the newly built Ashgabat Olympic Stadium, a 45,000 seater venue located at the center of the Olympic complex.

The show with its 7,631 performers is an inspiring song to the young generations which thanks to education and culture, will grow stronger, like the athletes competing in the games.

The international BWS team from 39 different countries, as well as the Turkmen creative colleagues, invite the competitors to discover the very soul of this nation by revealing its spirit, symbols, history and art.

The Set Design is a strong innovation: during the show the key moments feature an impressive cylinder placed in the center of the stadium and functioning as a source of energy for the show. It represents the “core” of the Nation. The central ring – measuring 30m diameter, suspended in the air 30m above the field of play – is a complex set of catenary cables spanning the length and width of the venue. It is also the screen for massive projections and the support for aerial performers.

