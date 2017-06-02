Auckland to hold World Veterinary Association Congress in 2020

Auckland has secured the bid to host another top international congress at the New Zealand International Convention Centre (NZICC) in 2020 worth an estimated $6.2 million to the regional economy.

The 36th World Veterinary Association Congress (WVAC) will bring together an estimated 3,000 veterinarians from all over the world to explore the challenges that face animal health and welfare, to find solutions where possible, and to demonstrate the value of the profession.

Auckland Convention Bureau (ACB) – a division of Auckland Tourism, Events & Economic Development (ATEED) – with support from Tourism New Zealand, worked with international PCO, ICS Ltd, and NZICC to secure the winning bid for the city.

ACB Manager Anna Hayward says Auckland’s thriving economy makes the region a natural drawcard for people to live, work, invest, play, and meet for business.

“The 36th WVAC, joins the previous three events secured for the NZICC, including the Asia-Pacific Academy of Ophthalmology (APAO), the International Agency for the Prevention of Blindness (IAPB) and International Union of Food Science and Technology (IUFoST) 20th World Congress of Food Science and Technology,” she says.

“These four business events alone will deliver more than $21 million to Auckland in 2020 and that’s just the economic impact. We know the value extends well beyond this, and includes growing Auckland’s knowledge economy, increased relationships and collaboration, positive educational outcomes, raising awareness, as well as showcasing the destination.”

New Zealand Veterinary Head of Continuing Education and Events Leanne Fecser says: “We are very excited to be bringing this conference to this part of the world and putting New Zealand on the world stage.

“New Zealand’s long, proud history of world-class veterinarian education and research, and international reputation, along with Auckland’s attributes and capabilities as a world-class business events destination provided the perfect combination to secure the bid.”

Callum Mallett – General Manager Operations NZICC says: “Securing the World Veterinary Congress for the first time in New Zealand demonstrates the opportunity we now have to compete against international convention centres for events of this scale, which prior to the Centre opening in 2019, would not have been possible for our country to have hosted.”

Lisa Gardiner, Manager Business Events and Premium says: “New Zealand is performing well as an international business events destination. Conferences like this contribute millions to the economy every year and allow New Zealand the opportunity to showcase our world class event offering.

“Targeting the international business events sector is an important part of Tourism New Zealand’s strategy to grow the value of international visitors to New Zealand. Business events delegates have the potential to help spread visitors across the off-peak season, support employment and bring significant economic benefit to the country.”

