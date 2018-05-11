Australian water experts gather in Brisbane

Some of the world’s leading experts on water met in the river city of Brisbane this week for a major conference on this essential natural resource.

The Australian Water Association’s BCEC Conference and Exhibition brings together the ‘who’s who’ in the world of water to discuss issues impacting the industry and the way we live today.

This year’s event has attracted record delegate numbers with 1400 water professionals, including delegates from 16 different countries attending the conference at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC).

Brisbane and BCEC last hosted the conference in 2014 and were the host venue for the IWA World Water Congress & Exhibition in 2016 which was held in conjunction with the Australian Water Association.

With water security and sustainability listed among the world’s top five global risks, a strong conference agenda tackled issues head on, including guaranteeing sustainable water management, the impact of urban development and water – the essential element of the liveability of our cities and regions.

During the three day event, seven keynote speakers, 16 interactive workshops and panel sessions, 374 presenters and 225 exhibitors carried the main message of the conference theme of Evolution Revolution – the key to taking the industry into the future.

“This year’s theme of Evolution Revolution has been well articulated in approaches to safety and wellbeing, asset management, and particularly customer engagement as the industry seeks to align itself in an age of digital transformation,” Australian Water Association Chief Executive Jonathan McKeown said.

“The opportunities to operate and think differently have been well presented to the 4,000 participants across all areas of the event from the exhibition to the technical sessions.”

“All attendees of the conference will be leaving Brisbane with new perspectives on how to align challenges with opportunities particularly from the inspiration provided by our keynote speakers outside the water sector.”

BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe said the Centre had a long and proud history of hosting national and international water events with the Australian Water Association, providing the ideal environment for delegates to meet and collaborate.

“Both as a state and a city we have strong ties with water – Brisbane is a great river city and the Centre is located in the city’s unique riverside cultural and entertainment precinct. Our collaboration with the Australian Water Association is aligned with the Centre’s key sector meetings strategy.”