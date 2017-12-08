Authentic Melbourne experiences immerse AIME buyers in the culture capital

Ten specially curated City Experiences will immerse Hosted Buyers in Melbourne’s renowned culinary and entertainment scene, and unique urban culture at the Asia-Pacific Incentives and Meetings Expo (AIME) in February 2018.

Following the success of the City Experiences in 2017, Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) has once again partnered with a selection of venues, accommodation providers and attractions across the business events sector to offer an exclusive selection of tours. The experiences will allow international and domestic event organisers to see first-hand why Melbourne was voted the World’s Most Liveable City for the seventh consecutive year by Economist Intelligence Unit.

Each tour will visit locations to go behind the scenes at Melbourne’s vibrant and distinct venues, and taste the delights of Australia’s food capital. With partners already secured for 2018, Hosted Buyers are set to experience the best of Australiana at Melbourne Zoo; be thrilled at Luna Park; and experience Melbourne’s distinct laneway culture with Hidden Secrets Tours.

Karen Bolinger, Chief Executive Officer, Melbourne Convention Bureau, commented on the value of partnerships and experiences on offer.

“We are thrilled to offer Hosted Buyers unique Melbourne experiences that showcase the depth and breadth of our city. Thanks to our partners who have been involved in the curation of these experiences we are able to illustrate just how diverse Melbourne’s business events offering is.

“Business events are the highest yielding sector of the visitor economy, delivering $11 billion to the Victorian economy annually. The ability to showcase a taste of Melbourne to a domestic and international audience is a unique and powerful offering to AIME,” said Ms Bolinger.

Hosted Buyers attending AIME 2018 will be able to experience industry-leading education programs, peer-to-peer networking sessions, appointments with event suppliers from across the globe, as well as complimentary travel and luxury accommodation.

AIME will be held at the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre, 20-21 February 2018.