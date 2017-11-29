AV1 and City Recital Hall offering live production traineeships to meet critical NSW skills shortage

AV1 and City Recital Hall are taking part in a pilot program for Live Production traineeships to streamline and expedite the hiring, training and certification of much needed technical workers for live events in NSW.

Officially launched in November 2017 and a first for the Live Production sector, a series of consultations was organised by the ACFIPS ITAB, whereby ArtsReady recruits applicants and TAFE NSW provides the traineeships for employers such as AV1 and City Recital Hall.

The pilot program will be offered in Sydney initially, then rolled out across NSW in 2018. Opportunities have already been posted on Seek

AV1 and City Recital Hall are working closely with TAFE NSW and ArtsReady to ensure that training package units match the needs of the workplace environment.

With the recent opening of the new International Convention Centre Sydney and an increase in technically demanding events, there has been a demonstrated shortage of skilled live production technicians. The growth in the use of technology in events and performance has exacerbated this shortage.

The Live Production sector now has the opportunity to meet current skills shortages and take steps to meet the future needs of this expanding industry sector.

Experienced in training initiatives and their processes and outcomes, under the program both AV1 and City Recital Hall will take on trainees for a 12 month period to maximise their learning opportunity.

Unlike other TAFE NSW supported traineeship programs that have recently launched, these new Live Production traineeships will specifically target individuals with a keen interest in the industry looking to gain an accelerated entry into the profession.

ACFIPS Chair Tim Cramsie said that the shortage situation should start to improve now that action was being taken.

‘Live production technicians often have to employ their knowledge and skills in front of hundreds or thousands of people in a performance environment. Prospective employers are looking to a workplace traineeship to provide the assurance that technical skills have been assessed as performance ready in a real-world setting.’

‘The trainee pilot program has been developed to provide on-the-job training, mentoring and support for the skilled live production technicians of the future.’

If you have had some experience in live events and are looking to start your career, this traineeship is your entry to a dynamic industry sector.

To find out more or apply for a Certificate III in Live Production and Services traineeship position contact:

Rog Chhabra, Program Manager NSW & ACT, ArtsReady

T: (02) 8333 8013 | M: 0401 799 557 | Email

About ACFIPS ITAB

Arts Communications Finance Industries and Property Services Industry Training Advisory Body (ACFIPS ITAB) is a not-for-profit organisation funded by Training Services NSW Department of Industry and specific grants from other government agencies.

About TAFE NSW

TAFE NSW is Australia’s leading provider of vocational education and training with over 500,000 enrolments each year. In addition to live production, they offer training in event management, film and television, set design, audio engineering, music performance, music business and electronic music production.

About ArtsReady

ArtsReady Ltd is a national, not-for-profit Employment and Education program of AFL SportsReady, supported by the Australian Government. As a Group Training Organisation (GTO), they deliver support, training and education through traineeships, resulting in quality employment opportunities for young Australians.

About AV1

AV1 designs and produces events and experiences, offering services across production management, audio visual, digital media and event technology, and is a certified B Corporation.

About City Recital Hall

City Recital Hall produces, presents and hosts a rich and diverse program of concerts and events, embracing all genres and art forms from chamber orchestras to opera, contemporary ensembles to bands, talks and debates, to festival events.