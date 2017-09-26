AV1 honoured as Best for Workers, Creating Most Positive Impact for Employees

Audiovisual and media production company AV1 has been recognised for creating the most positive impact for its workers, scoring in the top 10 percent of all Certified B Corporations globally.

AV1 is honoured in the Workers category of the 2017 Best for the World list which is based on an independent, comprehensive assessment run by B Lab – the nonprofit organisation behind the B Corp movement.

The Workers section of the assessment looks at the company’s relationship with its workforce. It measures how the company treats its workers through compensation, benefits and training. It also focuses on the overall work environment within the company by assessing communication, job flexibility, corporate culture, and worker health and safety practices.

“Companies like AV1 are setting a new standard for creating positive impact for employees through their business,” says Jay Coen Gilbert, co-founder of B Lab.

“We’re proud to shine a light on their achievement. Best for the World is the only list of businesses making the greatest positive impact that uses comprehensive, comparable, third-party-validated data about a company’s social and environmental performance.”

Commenting on the recognition, AV1 Managing Director Keith Wootton said; “We’ve spent a lot of time building on and maintaining our culture, but there’s never been a way to independently measure it. It’s great to know we’re on the right track.”

Today there are more than 2,100 Certified B Corporations across more than 130 industries and 50 countries, unified by one common goal: to redefine success in business. Any company can measure and manage its social and environmental performance at http://bimpactassessment.net

