Aviation leaders fly into Sydney for IATA AGM and World Air Transport Summit

Over 1,200 global leaders and stakeholders from the aviation industry are in Sydney this week, attending the invitation-only International Air Transport Association (IATA) Annual General Meeting (AGM) and World Air Transport Summit.

Secured for the city by Business Events Sydney (BESydney) and hosted by Australian airline and IATA founding member Qantas, the 74th IATA AGM is the world’s largest gathering of airline leaders and takes place at International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) from 3 to 5 June.

New South Wales Minister for Tourism and Major Events, Adam Marshall, said that as Australia’s gateway Sydney was the perfect location to host the event, which will generate almost $3 million for the NSW economy: “We are welcoming the global leaders shaping the future of the aviation industry at a hugely exciting time for our State. With work beginning on the new Western Sydney Airport at Badgerys Creek, the new aerotropolis presents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform the region.

“Since its inception, ICC Sydney has placed Sydney on the world stage for innovation, learning and entertainment, allowing NSW to reap the benefits of attracting these global events.”

BESydney CEO, Lyn Lewis-Smith, said the event provides a platform for the world’s leaders to have vital conversations about the sector at a time when it is becoming even more important to Australia’s economy: “Our aviation sector supports hundreds of thousands of jobs and contributes significantly to Australia’s overall prosperity. With huge investment in our infrastructure, and Sydney’s aviation services forecast to double over the next 20 years, there could not be a more opportune time to host these global leaders here.”

The event will be attended by senior leaders from airlines and stakeholders from across the value chain, including governments, international organisations, manufacturers and other industry partners. Delegates will enjoy Sydney at its most vibrant and inspiring, as they experience the lights, music and ideas of the Vivid Sydney festival.