AVPartners appointed as in-house audiovisual provider at The Westin Perth

AVPartners has been awarded the in-house audiovisual contract for The Westin Perth, following a competitive tender process. AVPartners will provide on-site audiovisual support for meetings, incentives, conferences and events at the brand new five-star venue.

Offering more than 2,300 square metres of versatile event and pre-function space, The Westin Perth has the flexibility to host a range of a events from executive board meetings, product launches and intimate weddings. The sophisticated 800 square metre Grand Ballroom is one of nine function rooms all equipped with cutting-edge audiovisual technology.

Matt Taylor, the AVPartners designated Partner at The Westin Perth, said, “With its enviable Perth CBD location and luxury facilities, the hotel is an exceptional addition to the Perth events scene. We’re thrilled to be partnering with The Westin Perth team to offer our audiovisual expertise on-site and host some truly incredible events.”

The Westin Perth General Manager, Peter Brampton, said, “AVPartners’ innovative and creative approach combined with their state-of-the-art audiovisual technology will be a big asset when it comes to staging world-class events at The Westin Perth.”

The Westin Perth opens on 27 April 2018.