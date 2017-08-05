AVPartners appoints David Raymond as Partner at Mercure Brisbane

AVPartners has appointed David Raymond as Partner at Mercure Brisbane.

The role will see David manage a team providing audiovisual support for meetings, incentives, conferences and events at the contemporary Brisbane venue.

David has enjoyed a dynamic career in the audiovisual industry in both Australia and the UK for over 12 years.

Joining AVPartners in 2009, David has worked at both Sofitel Brisbane Central and Mercure Brisbane as a Senior Event Technician responsible for pre-production planning, installation, operation of lighting, audio and visual equipment, and training and mentoring of junior event technicians.

David has a love for lighting design, music production, concerts, festivals and theatre. A notable career highlight for David was working on the 2012 Olympic Games in London.

AVPartners is committed to promoting from within and bringing young and creative talent into the management fold. David’s appointment demonstrates this commitment and also recognises his extensive experience and creative outlook.

Commenting on the role, David said, “Having the chance to do the work I love at a great venue like Mercure Brisbane is a real privilege. I am excited to leverage our suite of creative audiovisual elements to deliver some outstanding events.”

Operations Manager at Mercure Brisbane, Brett Hutson said, “David is an excellent addition to our team at Mercure Brisbane, partnering with us to help deliver amazing events every time.”

AVPartners impressed us with their innovative and creative approach to our audiovisual needs. With their support, Mercure Brisbane can deliver the highest quality events to our clients, with a state-of-the-art audiovisual edge. We can’t wait to to see what the team comes up with!”

AVPartners was appointed as the in-house audiovisual provider for Mercure Brisbane last year following a competitive tender process.

