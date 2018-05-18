AVPartners appoints Matt Taylor as Partner at new venue The Westin Perth

Leading audiovisual company AVPartners has appointed Matt Taylor as Partner at The Westin Perth.

Matt brings over 19 years of experience delivering world-class integrated event experiences using state-of-the-art audiovisual technology to his new role.

Starting in the audiovisual industry as a technician in 1999, when 35mm slide projectors and VHS tapes were still used, Matt has been able to explore every aspect of the industry. He quickly moved up the ranks and joined AVPartners in 2009, bringing an impressive amount of passion and dedication to his work that has never faltered. His most recent role was Partner at AVPartners’ venue Crown Perth.

Regarding his new appointment, Matt said, “I love working with dynamic and creative people each and every day, nothing makes me happier than exceeding the client’s expectations. I’m really excited to offer Perth some amazing events at a new venue, and I’m honoured to be given this opportunity from AVPartners.”

AVPartners’ Managing Partner Andrew Hackett said, “Matt has been an asset to us since joining AVPartners in 2009. I can safely say that The Westin Perth is in very good hands under his watch.”

This role recognises the commitment that AVPartners has to promoting from within and rewarding their hardworking and creative talent.

AVPartners was successfully awarded the audiovisual contract at The Westin Perth in early 2018. AVPartners provides AV support for conferences and events at the location and professional technical assistance for delegates.