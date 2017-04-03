AVPartners appoints Mitch Tucker as Managing Partner at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach

Leading audiovisual company AVPartners has appointed Mitch Tucker as Managing Partner at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach.

The role will see Mr Tucker deliver unique and creative conferences, corporate events and meetings at the premium Queensland venue.

Mr Tucker started his career in Brisbane working for various event production companies delivering festival and event production. This experience gave him the necessary understanding and stamina to move into a Sales Manager role at AVPartners RACV Royal Pines Resort in 2015. In this role Mr Tucker worked closely with key accounts to produce some of the hotel’s most successful events.

Mr Tucker’s promotion to Managing Partner at Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach recognises his passion, creativity and contribution, and demonstrates AVPartners’ commitment to promoting from within. Mr Tucker joins the ranks of a young, ambitious management team that continues to give AVPartners its edge.

Commenting on the role, Mr Tucker said, “I am thrilled to take on a leadership role with AVPartners, a company I truly love working for. Combine that with the opportunity to deliver events at a world class venue like Sofitel Gold Coast Broadbeach and the opportunities feel endless.”

“I am excited to create events at the venue with a unique look and feel. From music, lighting and screen content, to the layout of the area or the use of a set piece – creative audiovisual, staging and styling creates a magical and exciting event atmosphere and experience.”