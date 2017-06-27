AVPartners celebrates 10 years providing leading audiovisual solutions at Australia’s top venues

Leading audiovisual company AVPartners has celebrated its 10 year anniversary.

AVPartners is an in-house audiovisual provider, operating nationally, to deliver exceptional event experiences. Launching in 2007 with first venue Hamilton Island, the company has since grown to 13 venues nationally and over 200 staff.

Known for delivering creative and innovative audiovisual solutions for meetings, incentives, conferences and events at Australia’s top venues, the company has gone from strength to strength in the last decade.

When AVPartners launched in 2007, the goal was to transform how audiovisual services were delivered in Australia. Determined to establish a new benchmark, AVPartners built the business on a foundation of equity participation and inclusion – known as the ‘Partner-Driven Difference’.

Modeled on the partnerships of architects, accountants, lawyers, and other professional services firms, AVPartners executives are equity holders in the AVPartners business they manage. The combined opportunity of equity and leadership attracts the highest calibre of audiovisual management, keen to invest in their future and the future of their venues.

The result is a fully engaged and committed team, demonstrating exceptional service levels and working to consistently deliver highly successful, state-of-the-art events. Delivering everything from meetings through to gala dinners, AVPartners makes every event memorable.

AVPartners is known for its focus on people and its engaged company culture. Regularly promoting from within and bringing young, ambitious and creative talent into the fold, AVPartners’ dynamic management team and talented technicians give the company its edge.

Managing Partner at AVPartners, Andrew Hackett, said, “We’re extremely proud of how far AVPartners has come in the last decade. Where we are today is a testament to the trust our venues place in our dedicated and talented team. They deliver amazing event experiences that add real value to our venues everyday.”

“Venue managers who have experienced the AVPartners ‘Partner‐Driven Difference’ rank AVPartners as the best audiovisual provider they have ever worked with. They consistently point to the difference AVPartners makes through offering flexibility, enhanced service, increased customer satisfaction and improved capture rates, ultimately leading to increased revenues. We look forward to partnering with many more venues to help grow their businesses. The outlook for the next 10 years is very bright!”

