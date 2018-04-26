AVPartners promotes Daniel Watters

Daniel Watters has been promoted to Partner at Crown Perth.

The role will see Daniel managing a team delivering creative audiovisual solutions for meetings, conferences, gala dinners and other events at the popular Perth venue.

Daniel previously worked as an Associate at the venue. He has extensive experience in delivering world class event experiences, with strong technical knowledge and client management skills. This, combined with an innovative outlook and passion for his work, has given him a unique skill set at AVPartners.

Prior to joining AVPartners in 2014, Daniel gained over a decade of experience in the AV industry working as an AV technician and event manager.

Commenting on his new role, Daniel said, “I’m extremely proud of this opportunity. I look forward to leading the AVPartners team at Crown Perth and building on our already successful reputation.”

AVPartners’ Managing Partner Andrew Hackett said, “Daniel’s passion for this industry, and dedication to his venue, meant he was the ideal choice for this promotion. He is very deserving of this new role.”

AVPartners is committed to promoting from within and bringing young and creative talent into the management fold. Daniel’s promotion demonstrates this commitment and also recognises his extensive experience and fresh ideas.

AVPartners and Crown Perth have enjoyed a partnership for several years. AVPartners provides AV support for conferences and events at the location and professional technical assistance for delegates.