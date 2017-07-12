AVPartners promotes Nathan Hinschen to Partner at Novotel Brisbane

In the role, Mr Hinschen will oversee a team delivering creative audiovisual solutions for meetings, conferences, gala dinners and other events at the popular Brisbane venue.

After starting his career with AVPartners as an Audiovisual Technician at Hamilton Island five and a half years ago, Mr Hinschen quickly progressed up the ranks and was promoted to Operations Manager in 2015.

Transitioning from an operational role into a management role, Mr Hinschen brings an understanding of both sides of how an event comes together and what is required to make an event stand out from the rest.

Mr Hinschen’s promotion to Partner at Novotel Brisbane is both a testament to his ability as well as a demonstration of AVPartners’ commitment to promoting from within. Mr Hinschen is part of a creative and dynamic management team which is comprised of young and ambitious talent.

Throughout his time at Hamilton Island, Mr Hinschen worked on a number of leading events including Audi Hamilton Island Race Week, Clash of the Paddle, New Year’s Eve and the Australian Ballet at Qualia. Mr Hinschen looks forward to bringing the same energy and creativity to events at Novotel Brisbane.

Commenting on the role, Mr Hinschen said, “It’s exciting to anticipate the truly impressive events we can hold at Novotel Brisbane. The venue has recently undergone a refurbishment with the addition of the Gourmet Bar in the hotel foyer as well as the installation of new audiovisual equipment. There is so much potential to hold some really creative and memorable events. I look forward to what the future holds.”

AVPartners was appointed as the in-house audiovisual provider for Novotel Brisbane last year following a competitive tender process.

