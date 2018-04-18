BCEC claims three out of three at MEA QLD industry awards night

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) turned in a winning performance at the 2017 Queensland Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) Industry Awards on Tuesday taking home three of the major venue awards.

The Centre excelled in the key categories of ‘Meetings, Exhibition or Event Venue – capacity more than 500’, ‘Audio Visual Services’ and ‘Banqueting and Catering’.

Celebrating industry leadership and professionalism, these awards come at a time when BCEC has been acknowledged as ‘The World’s Best Convention Centre’ by the international peak industry body, the International Association of Congress Centres.

BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe said this latest achievement reflects the Centre’s continuing commitment to excellence in the meetings industry. “The MEA Awards provide the benchmark for professionalism and best practice in the Australian meetings industry and we are privileged to be a part of these awards.

“I am extremely proud of the incredible efforts of the BCEC Team who continue to deliver great outcomes for our clients every day. We will continue to invest and innovate to provide a world class experience for our delegates and guests.”

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre will represent Queensland in its three winning State categories at the MEA National Awards to be held in Adelaide May.