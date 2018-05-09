BCEC named #1 in Australia for catering

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) took out the industry’s top accolade for catering at the Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) National Awards in Adelaide last night.

BCEC’s commitment to innovation and uncompromised quality and consistency of its food & beverage was celebrated at the prestigious national awards when it was judged best in Australia for Banqueting & Catering.

This latest achievement comes at a time when BCEC’s food & beverage product has also been recognised as the ‘World’s Best,’ in a global client based survey part of the AIPC World’s Best Convention Centre Award presented in Nantes, France.

Executive Chef, Martin Latter said the award was a reflection of the dedication, passion and integrity of what he describes as one of the most professional and most experienced food & beverage teams in the country. “We are committed to developing new ideas and raising the industry benchmark in everything we do.”

BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe said food & beverage was fundamental to the Centre’s operational reputation and to be recognised at the very top level of the industry was an honour and a credit to all those involved.

“We are committed to a path of innovation and creation with a strong customer experience focus ensuring we continue to deliver a world class product.” Mr O’Keeffe said the recent establishment of the only dedicated Dietary Kitchen in an Australian Convention Centre and the introduction of a stand-alone healthy option banqueting menu were successful examples of this.

Mr O’Keeffe congratulated Meetings & Events Australia on a successful conference and awards presentation and said he looked forward to welcoming the MEA Annual Conference to Brisbane and the Centre in 2019.