BESydney welcomes strategic communications expert Carolin Lenehan to new role

Business Events Sydney (BESydney) CEO, Lyn Lewis-Smith, has announced Carolin Lenehan has joined the specialist bidding organisation as Deputy General Manager, Corporate Affairs and Communication.

“Carolin has over 25 years’ experience in strategic communications, public and corporate affairs, government relations and project management,” said Ms Lewis-Smith. “Carolin’s role will be to further grow our network of influencers and build stronger strategic relationships within government, industry and business, and media.

“Our network is the lifeblood of what we do and why we are such a successful organisation.”

Ms Lenehan most recently ran her own consultancy, advising on media and communications for the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), universities and tech startup businesses. Prior to this she held senior positions in industry development, industry engagement, international relations and events with government agencies including the New South Wales Department of Industry, NSW Trade and Investment, and Tourism NSW (former name of Destination New South Wales).

“I am passionate about taking Australia’s great stories global. It will be a privilege to join the trail-blazing team at BESydney as they continue to push boundaries and set new industry benchmarks, drawing global networks and conversations to Australia,” Ms Lenehan said.

She has a background in corporate affairs and public relations, and has sat on numerous advisory boards and committees.