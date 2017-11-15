Brisbane-based event software company Entegy launches global network of industry specialists

Brisbane-based software company, Entegy has launched the Ignite Network, a collective of event industry specialists and venues who provide the Entegy Suite worldwide.

Entegy Executive Director, Graeme Caplen says the platform has experienced a rapid increase in demand in the last five years “Entegy cut its teeth in the events industry and our technology has evolved alongside the varied and changing demands of the sector. We are now recognised as one of Australia’s fastest growing and most innovative event technology companies.

“Years of planning has gone into ensuring the delivery of the Entegy Suite to a truly global client base. This network is the first of it’s kind in Australia and allows us to offer the Entegy Suite globally, through accredited event specialists, fully trained in the platform.” he said.

The Ignite Network members include a number of high profile organisations including CrowdComms, AccorHotels Australia and the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre, being the latest to offer the Entegy Suite to their clients.

CrowdComms Co-Founder & Managing Director, Peter Hair believes the integration of Entegy’s technology is both relevant and important in a sector that has come of age in Australia.

“The Entegy software suite is best in class in the event industry and CrowdComms are delighted to be offering the technology to our clients. CrowdComms has delivered 1000’s of apps over the past 6 years and are proud to be involved with the Ignite network” Mr Hair said.

“What we believe makes Entegy so appealing is its simplicity, scalability and capacity to combine several products with ease,” Mr Caplen continued.

“We have made the technology affordable to even the smallest of events and believe we are only just experiencing the beginning of the business’ potential. We are really excited by the attention our platform is attracting and look forward to the next phase of business expansion.”

Entegy will be focusing on product development and ensuring the platform continues to be recognised as the best on the market for communication, engagement and logistics. The platform is available to events in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe and North America through Ignite Network partners.