Brisbane Boat Show returns to BCEC – bigger and better than ever

$25 million of water craft and other accessories await Brisbane boaties this weekend as the Boat Show returns to the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) having increased in size by 33% due to popular demand.

Domenic Genua from the Boating Industry Association (BIA) said the boat show is enjoying renewed growth and success since returning to its ‘spiritual home’ at BCEC last year, after a three year absence.

“The Brisbane Boat Show is the best place to see and buy boats as it’s all together in one location. You can buy everything from $5 fishing hooks, a $1,000 fishing rig, to a $250,000 state of the art boat as well as being entertained and educated about anything to do with boating, water sports and fishing,” says Domenic.

Shaun Mitchell, Director Sales – Events, Corporate & Exhibitions at BCEC said the Centre was thrilled to welcome one of the most significant shows on the Centre’s Exhibition Calendar. “We celebrate the ultimate outdoor lifestyle here in Brisbane and the Centre is proud to be supporting and promoting what is an iconic show and an intrinsic part of our way of life.”

Activation and entertainment are a key focus for visitors to the show with a 140,000 litre swimming pool certain to be popular with stand-up paddle boarders and kids on paddle boats. According to Mr Genua, non-powered water sports such as kayaking and paddle boarding are the fastest growing sector of the boating industry.

For their 57th Show, Boat Show organisers have placed a strong emphasis on education and safety, with a dedicated area for first time boat owners and a boating safety zone manned by Queensland Transport.

With 77% of last year’s visitors to the show listing fishing as their prime interest it will come as no surprise to learn that some of Queensland’s top fishing experts will be on hand during the three day show as well as the latest in fishing gear from Australia’s largest travelling tackle shop.

One of the must see on stage attractions will be first time rower Michelle Lee and trainer Andrew Abrahams. Michelle is in training for the 5,000 km row across the Atlantic Ocean. Michelle will be the only solo female competitor in the Talisker Whisky Challenge in December and will be at the show with her boat.

