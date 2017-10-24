Brisbane conference attracts the world’s top Melanoma Experts

Queensland’s world leading research and ground breaking work in the area of melanoma and melanoma management was front and centre at this week’s Joint Meeting of the 9th World Congress of Melanoma and 14th International Congress of the Society for Melanoma Research, being held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC).

The world’s leading melanoma minds were among 1,500 delegates meeting in Brisbane to discuss the latest developments in the diagnosis, treatment and research of melanoma which kills more than 1,700 Australians every year.

With Queensland recording the highest incidence of skin cancer in the world and melanoma killing more young Australians than any other single cancer, the congress provides a global platform bringing together the world’s foremost researchers, medical practitioners and health professionals from 53 countries.

Brisbane’s key convention partners, Tourism and Events Queensland and Brisbane Marketing led by the team at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre helped secure the highly regarded world congress for Brisbane.

A group of three BCEC Convention Advocates led by Professor H. Peter Soyer were the main architects of the congress.

Professor Soyer, Congress Co-President believes the congress will push forward new medical and scientific discoveries and treatment which will help transform melanoma prevention, diagnoses and treatment worldwide.

“We are working towards a world without melanoma,” Professor Soyer says.

BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe said the Centre was privileged to host the Congress which was of such importance and held so much hope for Queenslanders and Australians.

“The value of these events to Brisbane and Queensland both in knowledge sharing and profile is enormous.”

Mr O’Keeffe said securing the joint congress for Brisbane was further evidence of the enduring legacy of the Centre’s successful Convention Advocates Program and was the 13th Advocate led conference held at the Centre this year.

Brisbane Convention Bureau Acting General Manager Juliet Alabaster said as Australia’s new world city, Brisbane would offer congress delegates an enriching and enjoyable experience.

“In addition to being a centre for excellence in melanoma research, Brisbane is arguably the world’s most welcoming city with exceptional meeting facilities and an ever-increasing list of dining and cultural attractions for delegates to enjoy during their stay,” Ms Alabaster said.