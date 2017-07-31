Brisbane hosts largest ever international congress on biomechanics

Queensland’s world leading research in the field of Biomechanics was on show last week at what is the largest ever congress of the International Society of Biomechanics – ISB 2017.

More than 1,200 of the world’s foremost scientists representing all aspects of the discipline have descended on the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC) for the five day Congress which incorporates the Asian-Pacific Association for Biomechanics Conference (APAB) and the Australian and New Zealand Society of Biomechanics.

A motivated and united Team Brisbane, including Tourism & Events Queensland, Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre and Brisbane Marketing together with the strong collaboration of Brisbane’s three leading universities representing an intense hub of biomechanics activity, are being hailed as the prime reasons for conference organisers choosing Brisbane.

Brisbane’s The University of Queensland, Queensland University of Technology and Griffith University are co-hosting the Congress in association with the Australian and New Zealand Society of Biomechanics (ANSB) and APAB.

Professor Andrew Cresswell, President of the International Society of Biomechanics and Head of School, School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland, said the idea for the Brisbane conference started more than seven years ago ensured the biomechanics community would have the opportunity to connect and collaborate with colleagues in the Asia Pacific Region.

“With more than 80% of delegates from over 50 countries, with one third from the Asia Pacific, the aim of hosting a truly international congress has been achieved,” he said.

Professor Cresswell said early feedback from delegates on the scientific program covering many aspects of biomechanics from cell and tissue biomechanics to wearable technologies for human and animal movement was extremely favourable.

BCEC Convention Advocates, Emeritus Professor Mark Pearcy from the Queensland University of Technology and Professor Paul Hodges from the University of Queensland, are on the organising committee for the congress and were part of the early bidding process to win the event for Brisbane.

BCEC General Manager, Bob O’Keeffe said the Centre was honoured to have worked with Brisbane’s three universities to win the bid and to be welcoming the international biomechanics fraternity to Brisbane. “This reinforces the great outcomes for the city when Brisbane stakeholders work together to present a united front to attract these major international conferences.”

Tourism and Events Queensland CEO Leanne Coddington said the conference gave world-leading experts a chance to experience the Queensland lifestyle.

“Business events are an important part of our tourism economy and growing this sector is an integral component of TEQ’s long-term strategy for the state,” she said.

Brisbane Convention Bureau Acting General Manager Juliet Alabaster said hosting international conferences like Biomechanics 2017 enhances Brisbane’s reputation as a research and innovation hub in the Asia Pacific.

“The Brisbane Convention Bureau is proud to have worked with local institutions and BCEC to secure this international meeting on the evolving field of biomechanics. Brisbane is a city of many groundbreaking medical breakthroughs and innovations, where delegates from all over the world can make influential connections and expand their knowledge.”

With such a large contingent of overseas delegates, as well as the appeal of the destination and the strength of the sector in Australia, there was the promise of a uniquely Australian experience for visitors, aided by the distribution of 5,000 plush koalas throughout Canada, Japan, Chile, North America and parts of Europe.

The Australian theme continued with an authentic taste of local cuisine by BCEC’s award winning Chefs showcasing Queensland’s fresh produce throughout the congress. Delegates enjoyed Queensland’s famous Mooloolaba spanner crabs and prime Warwick milk fed rack of lamb alongside our very own Vegemite scrolls, lamingtons and pumpkin scones.

Share this: Tweet









Like this: Like Loading...