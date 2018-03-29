Brisbane’s Howard Smith Wharves Announces Onsite Technical Partners

Set to open in late 2018, Brisbane’s game changing events, recreation, lifestyle, and tourism destination Howard Smith Wharves has appointed Scene Change as its onsite technical partner.

Boasting remarkable views of the Story Bridge and city skyline, riverfront precinct Howard Smith Wharves (HSW) will cater for as little as 10 or as many as 1000 guests across a wide range of event spaces across the HSW precinct. A mix of new and refurbished historic buildings gives the site a distinctive and authentic Brisbane character.

Scene Change will be installing a wide range of advanced technology, including a spectacular 14m LED screen in the precinct’s largest event space, 1100 square metre exhibition building Howard’s Hall, designed by internationally renowned Woods Bagot architects.

“Scene Change are bringing some exciting technical ideas to our event spaces,” said Scott Bayne, General Manager of HSW Events. “More importantly, their whole team was a great cultural fit with ours. They share our obsession with individual service, fresh ideas and sustainability.”

Howard’s Hall design includes retractable floor-to-ceiling glass windows and rooftop terraces to take advantages of the sweeping views over the Brisbane River.

“Clients will be coming here expecting more than a conventional event, so our technical design reflects that. There won’t be any of the usual compromise between the view and the AV show,” said Scene Change Brisbane Director Gareth Percey.

Scene Change has worked with HSW on a virtual reality immersion experience of the HSW event space, launched to great success at AIME 2018. The experience allows clients to see different room layouts and lighting designs prior to opening.

HSW is seeing very strong demand for its event spaces, which open in November 2018.