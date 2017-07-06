Brumby to chair Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust

The Victorian State Government has appointed John Brumby AO as chairperson of the Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Trust (MCET), replacing outgoing chairperson, Robert Annells after more than 20 years of service.

Mr Brumby’s contribution to public life has been vast, serving for more than ten years as Treasurer and then Premier of Victoria. He was made an Officer of the Order of Australia in January 2017.

As Premier, Mr Brumby led early development of Victoria’s $1 billion Comprehensive Cancer Centre, the $38 billion Victorian Transport Plan and Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC).

Minister for Tourism and Major Events, the Hon. John Eren said he was delighted to formally announce the appointment of John Brumby as chairperson of the MCET.

“John’s extensive experience and contribution to Victoria make him an outstanding choice to successfully lead the Trust, and the future of this world-renowned Centre.”

“I also thank Robert Annells for his work as Chair, and for his contribution to business events and conventions in Victoria over many years – his dedication has been crucial to our state’s success in this sector,” Mr Eren said.

Under Mr Annells’ leadership, MCEC has been recognised as Australasia’s Leading Meetings and Convention Centre from 2012-2017.

Mr Annells has also overseen the beginning of the stage two expansion of MCEC, which is expected to deliver an annual boost of $167 million to Victoria’s economy and bring in an additional 74,000 international visitors every year.

MCEC Chief Executive, Peter King said he was looking forward to continuing MCEC’s success under the guidance of Mr Brumby, while thanking Mr Annells for his significant contribution and support.

“MCEC is currently one of the world’s leading business events venues, and with our current expansion well underway the future looks even brighter.

“We are excited about the appointment of John as Chair and have no doubt he will continue to guide our business forward,” Mr King said.

“After more than 20 years of outstanding service to our business, Bob’s contribution to the evolution of MCEC is one that cannot be overstated.

“I have personally appreciated Bob’s guidance and support, and I wish him all the very best in his future endeavours,” Mr King added.

Mr Brumby’s three year appointment as Chair of the Trust will commence on 11 August 2017.

