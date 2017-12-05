Business Events Australia kicks off Dreamtime 2017 in Brisbane

Dreamtime 2017, Tourism Australia’s signature incentive product showcase, started in Brisbane on Monday with an official opening ceremony at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre. Scheduled business sessions will then take place between 89 of Australia’s business events industry and almost 100 international incentive planners and decision makers. Also in attendance will be 19 business events media who will discover the latest incentive offerings from around Australia.

The two-day program includes networking events that bring to life Australia’s event delivery capabilities and product showcases to help delegates discover Brisbane’s creative incentive products and destination experiences.

Tourism Australia Managing Director John O’Sullivan said Dreamtime was the perfect opportunity to enhance the understanding of Australia’s business event capabilities with incentive planners and key decision makers.

“We are excited to be bringing Dreamtime to Brisbane for 2017 to give international delegates a first-hand understanding of why there truly is nothing like Australia for business events,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

“Dreamtime is the perfect platform to show incentive planners from around the world all that Brisbane has to offer for organisations who are seeking to encourage and reward high performance within their teams with the ultimate goal of achieving better business outcomes.”

Brisbane was selected to host Dreamtime 2017 at a time of major investment in infrastructure, hotel builds, new incentive products and experiences. The showcase is set to expand on the city’s strong track record of hosting major international events, including the G20 Brisbane Summit, the World Science Festival Brisbane, and most recently the Rugby League World Cup 2017.

“Brisbane is a progressive, growing, and globally connected city; we are quite literally Australia’s front door to the rest of the world,” said Lord Mayor of Brisbane, Graham Quirk.

“Dreamtime 2017 is an opportunity for us to demonstrate to our international guests that Brisbane is a unique city that offers creative and fun incentive experiences.”