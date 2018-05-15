Business Events fueling innovation with world first

Melbourne Convention Bureau (MCB) welcomes the announcement today of the partnership between Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre (MCEC) and C2 International.

Melbourne’s business events sector is set to benefit from the partnership, which is a world first in the convention sector.

MCB is responsible for driving consideration of Melbourne as a first-choice business events destination, and the new partnership will assist in providing a compelling point of difference when selling Melbourne to global international association clients.

MCB Chief Executive Officer, Karen Bolinger said “in such a competitive global landscape this initiative elevates Melbourne’s status as a business events leader and provides a unique point of differentiation not replicated in any other convention centre in the world.”

“Melbourne is renowned for our collaborative Team Melbourne approach, and this partnership provides a fitting example of the ripple effect of business events, and the partnerships and opportunities that can form through the business events platform.

“This partnership has set a new global benchmark in the sector. It will ensure Melbourne continues to maintain the lead and support MCB’s ongoing business development and bidding efforts to win more conferences for Melbourne and fill the expanded MCEC,” Ms Bolinger said.

MCB secured the C2 conference for Melbourne, with the first C2 Melbourne event taking place 17 – 19 October 2018 at MCEC.

“By facilitating the entry of C2 into Melbourne we have opened the door for businesses to establish partnerships and create legacies.

“The C2 and MCEC partnership is game changing and we are proud to see the potential we initially identified in C2 come to fruition in such a creative and pioneering way,” Ms Bolinger said.

Ms Bolinger continued, “MCB’s strategy to diversify Melbourne’s business events portfolio is propelling innovation in Victoria, with business events identified as drivers of economic growth.

“MCB actively secures business events that have the capacity to grow the state’s economy in new and innovative ways. The MCEC partnership with C2 is a prime example of the ripple effect of business events secured for the state.”

The partnership will see MCEC granted exclusive access to C2’s experiential design platform and signature labs.

C2 has established its Asia-Pacific headquarters in Melbourne, strengthening the state’s reputation as Australia’s innovation capital, and highlighting the value of business events to growing the local economy.