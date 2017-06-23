Business Events Leadership descends on Canberra

Leaders of the Business Events industry have visited Canberra to engage with Federal Parliamentarians and senior departmental officials as part of the Business Events Council of Australia (BECA) Business Events Meets Parliament program.

The event commenced with a BECA board dinner with special guest Steven Ciobo MP, Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.

Mr Matthew Hingerty, BECA Chairman said, “High level discussions were held with the Minister about the Government’s fiscal and political environment, and international matters that impact on doing business in Australia and our country’s competitiveness.”

“Mr Ciobo has a high-level understanding of the importance of business events and their capacity to leverage Australia’s aggressive free trade agenda. He has long been a champion of the services economy in general”.

Mr Ciobo was joined by the new CEO of Austrade, Dr Stephanie Fahey.

Today’s program commences with the BECA board meeting at Parliament House where ministers and their shadows have the opportunity of engaging with the board.

This will be followed by the hallmark event, a bipartisan Friends of Tourism Luncheon, where key industry leaders will pitch the value Business Events to Australia and outline the highly competitive nature of the industry to over 20 politicians.

“Our message to all Parliamentarians is clear: the Business Events sector has been one of the quiet achievers of the Australian economy, generating around $30 billion in economic activity annually and creating 192,000 jobs. It is mechanism whereby the services economy, including event organisers, hospitality and tourism providers and tradies can benefit from our trade agenda. A strong economy and an open market is critical for our future growth”, said Mr Hingerty.

Business Events leaders will then take part in a Roundtable with senior officials from key federal government departments and agencies.

