Business events survey finds that skills shortages are impacting industry

A skills survey of the business events sector, coordinated by Meetings & Events Australia (MEA) in partnership with the Australian Association of Convention Bureaux and the Exhibition & Events Association of Australia (EEAA), has found that critical skills gaps are considerably impacting the business events industry.

With a significant survey response rate of 39 per cent, one in two respondents reported that the current skills shortage affects their organisation’s ability to recruit high calibre events professionals. Additionally, this is primarily driven by a lack of candidate experience, high salary expectations and an overall shortage of candidates.

Chair of MEA, Anne Jamieson, said that the outcomes from the survey provide a significant opportunity to assess the current industry situation and to plan for the future.

“This survey, which has been the first of its kind into the Australian business events sector, has provided valuable data that will assist MEA to develop improved education programs that upskill the current workforce and to attract more workers to events industry,” Ms Jamieson said.

“This is of particular importance at the operational level, which has been identified as an area where skills gaps are most prominent,” Ms Jamieson added.

Joyce DiMascio, Chief Executive of the EEAA praised the study, adding that the valuable insights gained into the Australian business events sector will drive the industry forward.

“It is very pleasing to see the support this survey received from our industry, which has provided us with a great opportunity to work together for the betterment of our Members and the business events sector,” Ms DiMascio said.

Copies of the skills shortage data can be accessed on the MEA website

